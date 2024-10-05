Prince Harry ‘spent the night of his 40th birthday’ without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry recently celebrated his 40th birthday by taking a “solo hiking trip” with friends, raising questions about his relationship with Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex reportedly spent the “night” away from his wife, which has sparked speculation about the state of their marriage. Harry did not even mention Meghan in his birthday thanks message, further fueling the rumours. Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. The event celebrates inspirational young people living with serious illnesses. AP/PTI(AP)

This comes on the heels of several solo appearances by Harry over the last few weeks, during which he embarked on what some are calling a “quasi-royal tour.” The Duke has appeared at ten different engagements across three countries—New York, London, and Lesotho—without Meghan by his side. His travels have included important charity work, such as his visit to Lesotho to support his charity Sentebale, as well as various other engagements in the UK and the US.

Sources close to the couple insist that Meghan was the one who organized the hiking trip for Harry and his friends, but her absence has still raised eyebrows.

BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, “Maybe it’s better for his kids as well, for him to disappear for a fortnight and then be at home - rather than lots of comings and goings.”

Harry and Meghan's relationship under scrutiny amidst rumours of time apart

Reports have also surfaced that Meghan had to cancel a charity event she was scheduled to attend with Harry due to illness. The Duchess of Sussex has not been seen in public since September 14, the day before Harry's 40th birthday.

Insiders have claimed that Meghan has spent less time at the couple’s Montecito home earlier this year, sparking concerns that the pair may be spending time apart. However, those close to the couple deny these rumors, stating that, like any other couple, they have disagreements but remain strong.

Meanwhile, Harry seems to be finding joy in his charity work, particularly during his latest trip to Africa, a continent close to his heart.

Harry has also been attending a series of events in New York without Meghan, including a high-profile dinner organized by the World Health Organization and a solo appearance at a landmine charity event for the Halo Trust, an organization close to his late mother Princess Diana’s heart.

During his recent trip to London, Harry attended the WellChild Awards, where he has been a patron for 16 years. He appeared in high spirits, hugging children and calling them “little legends” during his speech.