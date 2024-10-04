Is King Charles III's ‘extraordinary resilience’ concerning the future of the monarch?

Since February 5, 2024, when King Charles III publicly announced he had cancer, the royal story has been overshadowed by whispers in British power corridors. Who will carry his torch now? Is it Prince William or Charles' “darling boy” Prince Harry? Britain's King Charles applauds as he attends a celebration marking the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, September 28, 2024. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Against all odds, Charles is preparing for a tour of Australia in just two weeks—a testament to his strength. The tour may have been slightly scaled back, but in February, no one could have imagined the king jetting off across the world just months later. “His resilience has been extraordinary,” a source told The Daily Beast.

The British medical establishment mobilized its resources for the king, combining cutting-edge treatments with Charles' favoured natural remedies. Yet, even if he achieves remission, his announcement of his illness has triggered what palace insiders call the “change of reign.” Though palace officials remain tight-lipped about King Charles’ health.

So is Wiliam positioning himself for a more global role?

The future reign of King William V is now being discussed behind closed doors. Although King Charles remains on the throne, the groundwork for William’s reign has already been laid. Charles' family was told early on about the seriousness of his condition, prompting Prince Harry to fly to the UK and meet his father. William, meanwhile, made moves of his own, appointing a new private secretary, Ian Patrick, just days after the announcement.

William’s momentum was temporarily halted when his wife, Kate Middleton, was diagnosed with cancer. This forced him to step back from public life and focus on his family. Now that Kate has recovered, William’s public profile has increased again. His planned trip to South Africa in November for the Earthshot Awards will solidify his return to international affairs.

While Harry has found success as a global social activist, his fractured relationship with the royal family complicates his ability to fully rehabilitate his image. “He thought he might have 20 years with his father as the ultimate authority to mend those broken bridges,” one royal source explained to The Daily Beast. Harry may find it easier to reach an agreement with King Charles than with “difficult” William.