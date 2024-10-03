King Charles III reportedly missing ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry, but Prince William ‘refuses’

Prince Harry's recent visit to the U.K. did not include any reunions with his father, King Charles III, or his brother, Prince William, but the monarch is reportedly missing his “darling boy”. King Charles III, front right, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Prince William watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)(AP)

Despite attending the 2024 WellChild Awards ceremony in London on September 30, the Duke of Sussex had zero plans to meet with his father or the William according to People magazine.

This follows a similar pattern from May, when Harry was in the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games but did not meet with his family despite extending invitations to his father and brother ahead of the event. Later, Harry's spokesperson cited Charles won't meet the Duke due to a “full schedule.”

Royal experts weighs in on the ongoing tension between Harry and his family

According to British royal expert Hilary Fordwich, King Charles is likely to eventually seek peace with his younger son when the time is right.

“If anyone would relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge,” Fordwich explained to Fox News. “[He] still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry.”

Notably, the release of Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare, the tell-all Netflix series Harry & Meghan, and various public interviews after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020 have severely impacted his relationship with his brother.

Fordwich added that “it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother,” noting that “with Prince Harry, it’s all an issue of trust.”

“Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions,” and added, “He is now very much seen and accepted as the family enforcer, taking on the hard-line ruler role of his grandfather, Prince Philip.”

She stated that “Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions,” and he has set an “absolute ban” on Harry returning to his former royal duties or family fold.

Another royal expert, Ian Pelham Turner, echoed this sentiment, telling Fox News that “William and Harry would not meet each other right now, even though they were just a very short distance away from each other.”