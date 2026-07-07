Wayanad landslide LIVE updates: Two killed, 7 missing after landslide hits tunnel project; red, orange alerts in Kerala
Wayanad landslide LIVE updates: The landslide, which occurred at Kalladi near Meppady, hit a tunnel project underway, trapping several workers. Seven of them remain missing.
- 6 Mins agoKerala CM monitors situation after landslide
- 10 Mins agoEight people rescued from landslide-hit area shifted to hospital, relief camp set up
- 16 Mins agoWayanad at 51% rain deficiency, rain picked up yesterday, says IMD scientist
- 22 Mins agoRescue to be completed after road clearance, no locals affected, says minister
- 28 Mins agoRescue operations underway at the site | Watch
- 30 Mins agoEmergency meeting held, ministers told to reach Wayanad, says CM
- 38 Mins agoRecovery measures underway, personnel present at site, says Kerala CM
- 40 Mins agoKerala CM says tunnel contractor did not obey order to remove soil
- 56 Mins agoResidents evacuated after landslide, temporary shelters arranged
Wayanad landslide LIVE updates: Two people was killed and seven others injured after a landslide in Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday. The India Meterological Department issued a red alert for the district. The landslide, which occurred at Kalladi near Meppady, hit a tunnel project underway, trapping several workers. Seven of them still remain missing, PTI news agency reported citing chief minister VD Satheesan. Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan told ANI news agency that at least two people had died in the incident....Read More
The workers were employed for a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts, according to officials involved in the rescue mission. “It is an unfortunate incident. Rescue efforts are going on,” Satheesan said while speaking to reporters.
Red alert in Wayanad following heavy rains
Meanwhile, the weather department sounded a red alert in Wayanad, with heavy downpour recorded in the district's Mananthavady and Vythiri areas. The landslide hit the Kalladi tunnel project site in Wayanad at around 11 am on Tuesday, following which a red alert was issued at 12.30 pm. A red alert was also issued for neighbouring Kozhikode district, with orange alerts in Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod.
A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall of over 204 mm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 115 mm to 204 mm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 64 mm to 115 mm.
Residents evacuated, minister calls it ‘man-made’ disaster
Rescue operations at the site of the landslide are underway, with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, police, Forest Department personnel and local residents present.
The district administration has begun evacuating residents living near the site of the disaster as heavy rains continue. The families residing in a nearby colony were shifted from the locality, PTI reported.
Kerala agriculture minister T Siddique has called the disaster “man-made”, saying it was a consequence of "unscientific dumping" linked to the ongoing tunnel project.
“It's a disaster perpetuated by unscientific dumping of soil and mud as part of the tunnel project. There were indications of such actions and they were raised at meetings of the Konkan officials. But it seems no corrective steps were taken,” Siddique said, adding that six people had been hospitalised so far.
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Kerala CM monitors situation after landslide
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan monitored the situation following a landlslide in Wayanad.
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Eight people rescued from landslide-hit area shifted to hospital, relief camp set up
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Eight people have been rescued from the landslide-affected area and have been shifted to Meppadi WIMS Hospital for treatment, Kerala department of information and public relations said, according to ANI news agency.
Meanwhile, a relief camp has been set up at the at Chulikka Government LP School, and residents from homes in the affected area are being shifted to the camp.
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Wayanad at 51% rain deficiency, rain picked up yesterday, says IMD scientist
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Wayanad had not received much rainfall in the past few days, with a rain deficiency of 51% this season, IMD scientist Neetha K Gopal told ANI news agency.
“Since yesterday, the Westerly winds have strengthened and almost all the hilly regions of Kerala,m especially Wayanad, Malappuram, Udukki, Palakkad districts have started getting rainfall. Yesterday night, the rain picked up, and Wayanad received extremely heavy rainfall,” Gopal said, adding that the wind is expected to remain strong. A red alert was issued for Wayanad and Calicut on Tuesday.
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Rescue to be completed after road clearance, no locals affected, says minister
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan said the rescue work at the lanslide-hit site will be completed after the road clearance.
“We have directed all hospitals in Wayanad for the treatment of the labourers who were from outside Keralam,” the minister told ANI news agency, adding that preliminary report suggests no locals were affected in the incident.
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Rescue operations underway at the site | Watch
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Rescue operations are still underway, with at least seven people trapped.
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Emergency meeting held, ministers told to reach Wayanad, says CM
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday said an emergency meeting was held after the landslide with agriculture minister T Siddique, who is from Wayanad district.
“In the wake of the landslide near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi in Wayanad, the government reviewed the situation…Directions have been issued to coordinate rescue operations without delay. Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar and Agriculture Minister T Siddique have been directed to proceed to Wayanad immediately,” Satheesan said in a post on X, adding that he also spoke to the district collector.
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Recovery measures underway, personnel present at site, says Kerala CM
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday said rescue operations at the landslide site in Wayanad were underway.
“Now the the forces are there from the Meenangadi. And the fire force and the police are taking recovery measures to find out the persons those who are missing. Now the the forces are there from the Meenangadi. And the fire force and the police are taking recovery measures to find out the persons those who are missing,” Satheesan told ANI news agency.
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Kerala CM says tunnel contractor did not obey order to remove soil
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Following the landslide, Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan criticised the contractor of the tunnel for not removing the soil from the spot, despite being ordered to do so earlier.
“The Disaster Management Authority and the District Collector has already issued an order on June 20 to remove all the soil from the spot. The preliminary information is that the contractor of the tunnel has not obeyed the order issued by the District Collector and the Disaster Management Authority,” Satheesan told ANI news agency.
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: Residents evacuated after landslide, temporary shelters arranged
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: The Wayanad district administration has begun to evacuated residents living near the site of the landslide, which hit the district earlier today. The families living in a nearby colony were shifted from the locality, with temporary shelter arranged for them at Meppady, PTI news agency reported citing officials.