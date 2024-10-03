Kate Middleton makes first official appearance with Prince William post-chemotherapy

Kate Middleton accompanied Prince William to their first joint royal engagement on Wednesday since completing her chemotherapy treatment. The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official social media account to share photos of their meeting with a teenager who is navigating her own cancer journey. The royal couple had welcomed Liz and her family to Windsor Castle to help fulfil her “bucket list.” Kate Middleton made her first joint royal engagement with Prince William on Wednesday since going 'cancer-free'(AP)

Kate Middleton makes first official appearance with Prince Charles after chemotherapy

In one of the two photos shared on the royal couple's Instagram account, Kate can be seen giving the 16-year-old a warm hug with a smile on her face. “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us,” reads the caption of the post, which was signed off by “W&C.”

Liz, an aspiring photographer from Harrogate, was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, according to the BBC. Following her diagnosis, she had been given between six months to three years to live. The teenager was invited by Prince William to photograph the investitures as part of her “photography bucket list.”

Wednesday's joint royal engagement follows Kate's statement last month, in which she announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment. “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said in the video shared on social media on September 9.

Describing her cancer journey as “complex, scary and unpredictable,” she stressed the importance of the things that truly matter in life. “Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” the mother-of-three said, adding, “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”