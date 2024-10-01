Royal baby! Princess Beatrice pregnant with second child, palace confirms

Congratulations are in order with Princess Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The royal couple is expecting their second child, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson first became a mother in 2021 when she and the 40-year-old British executive welcomed their daughter Sienna. An undated handout photo shows Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who have announced that they are expecting their second child together, in this picture released on October 1, 2024. Debbie Hare/Buckingham Palace/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THESE PICTURES SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 31ST OCTOBER 2024.(via REUTERS)

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting baby No. 2

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna,” reads Buckingham Palace's statement. “His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Princess Beatrice is also a stepmother to Edoardo's eight-year-old son, Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, from a past relationship. He was engaged to American architect Dara Huang until 2018 before meeting the princess the same year. Speculations about their relationship soon began as a source told People at the time, “Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice's family.”

Their engagement was announced in September 2019 following Edo's proposal in Italy. They were initially set to be wed at the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace on 29 May 2020. However, their wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They finally exchanged vows on 17 July 2020 during a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.

“It was very private, intimate and romantic,” an insider said of Princess Beatrice and Edo's marriage, according to the outlet. “It was planned for some time, and everyone had to be extremely cautious leading up to the big day because the Queen was in attendance. They had to make sure everyone who was attending was in perfect health,” the source added.