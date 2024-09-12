Queen Elizabeth's new statue, unveiled beside Prince Philip's, blasted as ‘offensive’: ‘Looks utterly ridiculous’’

A new bronze statue that was unveiled to honour the lateQueen Elizabeth II has drawn criticism as many believe it looks nothing like the monarch. The statue was unveiled on September 6in Antrim Castle Gardens in Antrim and Newtownabbey, inNorthern Ireland, and placed next to an already existing statue ofPrince Philip. Philip and Elizabeth were married for more than 70 years. While Philip died at the age of 99 in 2021, Elizabeth died at 96 in 2022. Queen Elizabeth's new statue, unveiled beside Prince Philip's, blasted as ‘offensive’ (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough/Facebook)

The statue also features the Queen’s two beloved corgis. It was made by a local artist, Anto Brennan, who was commissioned by the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

A description on the council's website says the statue "captures Her Majesty in a dignified pose, reflecting her grace, steadfastness and lifelong dedication to public service. The sculpture fittingly stands adjacent to the statue of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, highlighting their united presence throughout their remarkable lives."

The statue shows the Queen dressed in a skirt and boots, with a scarf around her head. She is also seen carrying a purse.

Photos of the statue were shared on Facebook by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough. The caption says, “One of the first of its kind in the UK, the sculpture was created to commemorate Her Late Majesty who passed away two years earlier, on 8 September 2022. It fittingly stands adjacent to the statue of her beloved husband, Prince Philip on display at the Parterre Garden within Antrim Castle Gardens for the public to enjoy.”

‘It looks utterly ridiculous’

Many users in the comment section called the statue “offensive.” “Dreadful..take it down. It's an insult to Her Majesty,” one user wrote. “Both need removed & melted down & redone. That’s actually offensive,” another said. “Its actually an insult to Her Majestys memory, looks nothing like her,” one user user. Another said, “Absolutely beyond dreadful. It looks utterly ridiculous.”

“That is definitely not the tribute she deserved!” one user wrote, while another said, “Why can't anyone hire a sculptor that can actually make a likeness?!” “Oh dear, what a shame, I am very sure our lovely Queen would not have wanted to be captured in wellies for all eternity,” one user wrote.