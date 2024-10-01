California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs first US law banning ‘harmful’ food dyes in schools

California is the first US state to ban certain food dyes from being used in food and drinks served at schools. On Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the “first-in-the-nation” law, barring schools from serving six artificial food dyes commonly used in cereals like Froot Loops. FILE PHOTO: California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) reacts as he speaks to the members of the press on the day of the first presidential debate hosted by CNN in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo(REUTERS)

Gavin Newsom signs first US law banning ‘harmful’ food dyes in schools

When legislation (Assembly Bill 2316) goes into effect on December 31, 2027, the California School Food Safety Act will forbid schools from serving eatables containing artificial dyes: Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6. The law will keep popular snack items like Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Fruity Pebbles, and Starburst away from schoolchildren in California.

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter quips about her role in NYC Mayor Eric Adams' indictment

“Our health is inextricably tied to the food we eat — but fresh, healthy foods aren't always available or affordable for families,” Newsom said in a statement following the passing of the historic bill. “Today, we are refusing to accept the status quo, and making it possible for everyone, including school kids, to access nutritious, delicious food without harmful, and often addictive additives,” he added, per USA Today.

The bill stems from a 2021 report from the state's Environmental Protection Agency that linked the “consumption of synthetic food dyes” to “hyperactivity and other neurobehavioral problems in some children.” The bill was introduced by California State Representative Jesse Gabriel, who hopes that the new law will “encourage the federal government to take a more proactive role in protecting Americans from dangerous chemicals in our food supply.”

ALSO READ: Elon Musk an ‘illegal immigrant’? His brother Kimbal's admission video resurfaces and goes viral | Watch

“California is once again leading the nation when it comes to protecting our kids from dangerous chemicals that can harm their bodies and interfere with their ability to learn. This bipartisan law will empower schools to better protect the health and wellbeing of students and sends a strong message to manufacturers to stop using these harmful additives,” Gabriel said in a statement.