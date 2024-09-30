Queen Camilla 'urging' King Charles to not meet Prince Harry over this legal concern: Report

Prince Harry will be visiting England this week and while everyone awaits a royal reunion, it does not appear to be in the cards. King Charles would like a meet with his beloved younger son, however, Queen Camilla seems to not agree with the idea. Camilla wants the King to skip meeting with Harry to avoid any kind of stress during his battle with cancer, as per one of the Queen’s friends who told The Daily Beast. Prince Harry's visit may not lead to a meeting with King Charles due to Queen Camilla's concerns over stress during the King's cancer treatment.((Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP), (Photo by Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Camilla advice the King to not meet Harry

King Charles is reportedly weighing in counsel from his advisers including his wife, Camilla about having a meeting with Prince Harry. The advisers, however, suggested maintaining caution due to the possibility of the Duke of Sussex directly asking his father to intervene in his legal issue about his security with the British government i.e. his father’s government. The advice comes in light that it could add to the King’s stress amid his cancer treatment which could hinder the progress.

Regardless, a definite meeting has not been scheduled from either side despite the father-son’s efforts to reconnect. The two recently attempted to break the ice in their relationship with Charles publicly wishing Harry on his birthday on social media. Harry also did not update anything to his memoir, Spare’s paperback edition about the royals.

In addition, King Charles will be travelling to Scotland during Harry’s trip to the U.K. as a source told the media outlet, “The king has an instinctive impulse towards Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that. He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy.”

However, as revealed by Camilla’s friend to the news outlet, “she has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy. The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry.”

Tension to ease among royals?

It seems that tension is slowly easing out of the royal family and Harry if the royal X (formerly known as Twitter) account were to be believed as it posted a birthday wish for the Duke of Sussex which was reposted by Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

However, a source revealed to Daily Beast, “It was just a company thing. Happy birthday blah blah blah. It makes sense for Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace to align themselves on a little bit of essentially routine messaging around Harry. It shows William is willing to respect his father’s seniority and do what is asked of him.”