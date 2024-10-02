‘Disturbed’ and ‘alarmed’ Prince William enquires 'where Princess Diana's missing diamonds are'

Prince William is reportedly enquiring “where Princess Diana's missing diamonds” that once belonged to his late mother and were passed on to Meghan Markle. Prince William worried as Meghan Markle's ring from Diana goes missing. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan received their engagement ring from Prince Harry back in 2017, which had two diamonds from the jewellery collection of his late mother, Princess Diana, set alongside a stone from Botswana, a place significant to the couple. The gemstones were mounted on a simple gold band.

Shortly after the engagement, Meghan had the ring slightly modified, reportedly opting for a thinner band. She was first seen with the altered ring at the Trooping the Colour event in 2019, where she also wore another ring, and caught many eyes.

ALSO READ| Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs invited Prince William and Prince Harry to ‘wild’ parties, but…

However, this year, the engagement ring has been noticeably absent from Meghan’s appearances. In May, she attended a gala without it. Later it was explained that the ring was being “fixed,” but the Duchess has continued to appear at public events, including the Invictus Games in September, without wearing it.

Prince William reportedly seeks answers on missing diamonds

A source told New Idea magazine that William is “worried” about the location of the diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection. Given the strained relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry in recent years, this missing piece of jewellery has added another layer of tension between the brothers.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle sets two ‘non-negotiable’ demands to mend fences with Prince William, Kate Middleton

The insider disclosed that William is alarmed by the situation and is reportedly seeking information through mutual friends to understand what is going on. “And it's safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the Palace. [Prince William's] putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what's going on,” the source explained.

William is “always protective” of his mother's memory and is particularly sensitive about Princess Diana’s jewels, as those are very “important” to him.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘rubbing their hands in glee’ as Royal Family dragged into Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs scandal

The source added, “Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William.”

For him, the jewellery holds immense sentimental value, representing his mother's presence in his life, and the memories of Diana wearing each piece “will never go away.”