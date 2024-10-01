Meghan Markle sets two ‘non-negotiable’ demands to mend fences with Prince William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has outlined a few non-negotiable terms before considering to mend fences with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Meghan Markle might be preventing Harry from proposing a “olive branch” to the Prince and Princess of Wales, despite Kate's cancer diagnosis, according to Royal author Tom Quinn.(AFP)

The relationship between the Sussexes and the Royal Family is still fragile in spite of William and Kate's best efforts to patch things up with Prince Harry and Markle following their highly publicised departure from royal duties.

According to royal analyst Tom Quinn, Markle isn't prepared to bury the past behind unless her demands are fulfilled.

In an interview with the Mirror, Quinn said: “Harry would like a reconciliation, but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the Royal family have been sufficiently nice to her - and grovelingly apologized for the past - it's not going to happen.”

The Daily Record states that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a number of shocking statements against the monarchy since leaving their positions as royalty, both in public interviews and on their candid Netflix series, “Harry and Meghan.” Harry even made some bombshell claims against the Royal family members in his memoir ‘Spare’.

Know what's preventing Meghan to extend olive branch to William, Kate

Quinn further said that he believes Meghan might be preventing Harry from proposing a “olive branch” to the Prince and Princess of Wales, despite Kate's cancer diagnosis.

However, the royal expert admitted that there has been a shift since Kate's illness as Harry and Meghan feel they should resolve difference, but the Duchess' “sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening.”

“Illness often brings warring family members together, and there have been hopes at Kensington Palace that Kate's illness might do it,” he stated.

The royal author claimed that William and Kate have attempted to mend fences with the Sussexes and have invited Meghan and Harry to visit the UK with Archie and Lilibet, but Meghan has declined.

In his biography Spare, Prince Harry also leveled a number of accusations against his brother and sister-in-law, claiming that Prince William had called Meghan “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive” after a heated dispute.

Harry said that William “grabbed” him by the collar and "knocked" him to the floor during the argument.