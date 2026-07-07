Fifa invoked Article 27 to suspend Balogun's one-match ban: What is this rule?

A tackle. A red card. A phone call to the Fifa president. And then, a controversial review. FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's automatic one-match ban came after US President Donald Trump revealed that he had called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to seek a review of the red card. (Bloomberg/AP) Fifa on Sunday suspended the automatic one-match ban handed to US striker Folarin Balogun after he got a red card during a round of 32 world cup fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. It meant Balogun - US’s leading scorer, with three goals - would not be able to play the next match, a knockout round, against Belgium. The unusual reversal, it turned out, was decided after US President Donald Trump called Fifa's Gianni Infantino, asking for the decision to be reviewed. “I asked for a review because I didn't think it was a foul. All I did was ask for a review, I didn't say you have to do this,” Trump said of his call. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears as final FIFA World Cup ends in heartbreak after Spain's late winner Reaction to the news was swift. Belgium on Monday accused Fifa of destroying the integrity of the world cup. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) declared that the governing body crossed a “red line”. Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter, who led the sport from 1998 to 2015, questioned whether political influence entered football's process. “Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies,” he wrote on X. “If a US President intervenes with the FIFA president - and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match - the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, Fifa? (Where are you going, Fifa?)"

The red card It began during the US vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match on July 1. In the 64th-minute, Balogun, chasing a loose ball, made contact with Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic and planted his boot on to his opponent's ankle. Play was suspended, and the aid of virtual assistant referee (VAR) was sought. Brazilian referee Raphael Claus went up to the pitchside monitor. He made a decision in another few seconds and showed a red card to Balogun. The US went on to win the match 2-0, advancing in the tournament, seemingly without Balogun.

United States' Folarin Balogun (20) puts his foot down on Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic (4) for which he received a red card during the World Cup round of 32 football match between the United States and Bosnia. (AP)

The Fifa rule Hours after Trump’s call, on Sunday, Fifa announced that its disciplinary committee had suspended Balogun’s one-match ban. The committee did not revoke the red card itself, which meant Balogun remained – officially – guilty of the foul. Fifa, in its decision, cited Article 27 of its disciplinary regulations. The provision allows a disciplinary body to suspend implementation of a punishment and instead place the player on probation. It reads: 1. The judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure. 2. By suspending the implementation of the sanction, the judicial body subjects the person sanctioned to a probationary period of one to four years. 3. If the person benefiting from a suspended sanction commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked by the judicial body and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement. 4. Disciplinary measures relating to match manipulation cannot be suspended. In Balogun’s case, he received a one-year probation, which means that if he commits another similar offence during that time, the suspended sanction could come back into effect.

When politics invaded the WC pitch. (HT)

Has this been done before? This is the first time since the 1962 world cup that a player sent off during the tournament has avoided serving a match suspension. The rule, under which a red card automatically results in a one-match ban, was only introduced in 1970. In that year’s world cup, Brazil legend Garrincha was sent off late in the country’s 4-2 semi-final win over hosts Chile after retaliating against defender Eladio Rojas. His case was reviewed by a disciplinary panel, which allowed him to play in the final that Brazil went on to win. ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo sets unwanted FIFA World Cup record in final campaign as Portugal exit Modern world cups operate under different rules. There have been instances when Fifa has suspended portions of punishments awarded for violations in other competitions. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, was in 2025, allowed to participate in the world cup after part of a suspension was deferred. Here, the decision was taken before the tournament began and was linked to sanctions – which Ronaldo was handed for violent conduct – carried over from other competitions, not the world cup itself. There isn’t any known precedent of a footballer’s one-match ban being lifted for an offence committed during a world cup. The Belgium Flag Belgium’s football federation wrote to Fifa after finding out about the reversal. They said the decision went against Article 66.4 of Fifa Disciplinary Code, Article 10.5 of the 2026 Fifa World Cup Competition Regulations and Fifa World Cup 2026 Circular No. 16 – all of which say that a player sent off with a red card must serve an automatic one-match suspension. Rule vs rule The question that emerged was how Article 27 of the Disciplinary Code was invoked to give Balogun the relief. The code, itself, does not mention the circumstances under which a judicial body may decide to suspend a sanction. Fifa’s disciplinary committee, in a statement released on Tuesday, defended its decision on Balogun, saying that under Article 27, it has “the discretion to suspend the implementation of any disciplinary measures so long as they do not relate to match manipulation - which, of course, did not occur here”. There are “no provisions” in the disciplinary code that “prohibit” the committee from “exercising its discretion” under Article 27, the statement added. The committee committee comprises a chairperson, a ⁠deputy chairperson and additional members. The chairperson and deputy chairperson must be qualified lawyers. Currently, UAE’s Mohammad Al Kamali is the chairperson. Any committee decision needs to be taken in the presence of at least three members, and members are elected by the Fifa Congress for terms lasting four ⁠years with a maximum of three terms. Where's the line? In football, rules were meant to be the easy part. Not so much, anymore. Norway coach Stale Solbakken said of the incident, “What about the next red card? What happens then?. It’s a bad, bad, bad, bad, bad decision that will hurt the World Cup.”