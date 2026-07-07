Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears as final FIFA World Cup ends in heartbreak after Spain's late winner

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears as Portugal crashed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, losing to Spain 0-1 in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 showdown. It also turned out to be Ronaldo's final World Cup game. The Al Nassr star had revealed before the match that this would be his final World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after Portugal's defeat to Spain. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Spain's substitute Mikel Merino scored a late winner in the 91st minute. Extra time looked certain before Ferran Torres sent a through ball to Merino, who slotted it past Costa with ease.

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Both goalkeepers were in good form. Unai Simon stretched his record shutout streak to 609 minutes. Spain also broke its tie with Italy (1990) and Switzerland (2006-10) for the most consecutive World Cup games not conceding a goal.

Before the Portugal game, Simon had only made four saves in this World Cup. In the Round of 32, Austria didn't register a single shot on target. In the Round of 16 showdown vs Portugal, he had to deny Ronaldo twice.

After full-time, Ronaldo left the field disappointed to cheers from the crowd at Dallas Stadium.

It was an exciting match as Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal tested Diogo Costa from distance early on. Meanwhile, Portugal's Joao Cancelo flashed his shot over the crossbar.

Oyarzabal should have given Spain the lead after eight minutes when a first-time pass from Dani Olmo released him, but he ended up shooting it wide. Then Bruno Fernandes intercepted from Pedri to set up Ronaldo, but Simon saved it with ease.

Costa also had to make a double save in the first half, denying Lamine Yamal from the right, and then Alex Baena's follow-up with a fingertip save. Simon also saved Joao Felix's header and denied Ronaldo's volley effort on the rebound. Nuno Mendes came closest with a shot, which was redirected to the bar by Pedro Porro's header.

After the half-time, Spain began to dominate proceedings as Yamal’s free kick was tipped over the bar by Costa.

Portugal's defence proved too stubborn as Spain, and it was only in the 91st minute that quick thinking from Ferran Torres saw Merino slot the ball into the bottom corner. Substitute Bernardo Silva almost made it 1-1 in the 97th minute, but his header went over the bar.