Kate Middleton no longer playing ‘peacemaker’ between Prince William, Harry; Meghan Markle labelled ‘the problem’

Last month, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, released an emotional video message, confirming that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with cancer three months ago. Soon after that royal experts weighed in that her video was much more than just a health update. Britain's Prince William, second right, Kate, Princess of Wales, right, Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, second left, leave after they paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP)

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” Princess Catherine said in the video.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Kate Middleton did not contact Prince Harry on his birthday

Royal expert Jennie Bond was one such person who suggested that Kate might just have unexpectedly referenced extending an “olive branch” to her estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry. The “new perspective” on things in light of her journey to recovery may have influenced Prince William and her decision to publicly wish Harry on September 15, his birthday.

Other claims swirled in the meantime, insinuating that Middleton had not only reached out to the Duke of Sussex on his birthday but was also planning to meet him in private during his brief visit to London last week for charity awards.

However, a contradictory report shared by NewsNation has again flipped the page on making hopeful strides in the direction of a family reunion and burying the hatchet. A palace source denied such developments being worked out behind the scenes. The insider told the outlet’s Paula Froelich that all these claims were “simply not true.”

Issues with Meghan Markle

They also emphasised that while Kate Middleton has previously “played peacemaker” with Harry and William, she’s abandoned that post now, in parts because “Harry spilled the tea on Kate alleging she incited him to war a Nazi costume and was rude to his wife, Meghan Markle.”

Things got more heated as it “was later alleged she and King Charles were the royal racists mentioned in Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview.” The claims drew public attention after Prince Harrt’s friend Omid Scobie spilled them in his book ‘Endgame.” It “wasn’t edited properly in the Netherlands and revealed their names,” the source added.

Alluding to Prince William and Kate Middleton, and King Charles and Queen Camila’s social media statements on Harry’s birthday, the insider insisted that “it was generic.”

“You’ll notice it wasn’t signed by Catherine, William, the King or the Queen (Camila).”

The insider maintained that Prince Harry wants bygones to be bygones and reunite with his family. However, “the problem is Meghan,” who they say is motivated by money and prestige. “Look how she insists on using her Duchess title on her stationery — and insisted on Prince and Princess for her children. It’s complete hypocrisy.”

“To say you want out of the family but insist on keeping your titles? It’s all about commercialism and money for her,” the palace source added.

Queen would've been disappointed in Prince Harry

The anonymous source also believed that Harry may ultimately “wake up and come around,” but he’s yet to reach that point.

Although Queen Elizabeth promised the Duke of Sussex a staggering inheritance on his milestone birthday this year, the insider insisted that she would be “very disappointed” in him. “He has disrespected her wishes over and over since she died and refuses to accept that he can’t have round the clock, immediate police protection paid for by the taxpayers any time he wants.”