40th bday royal present: Prince Harry expected to accept millions-worth inheritance ‘owed to him’ thanks to…

The royal family may have treated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with several snubs, but the Duke’s birthday this year won’t leave him empty-handed. All thanks to arrangements previously orchestrated by his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Sussex’s 40th birthday bash on Sunday will eventually reel in a massive care package worth millions from the royal side of things. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at St Paul's Cathedral in central London, on May 8, 2024. (AFP)

Following a months-long debate in the spotlight, a former royal staffer has stepped forward, seemingly affirming that there is no way Harry will turn down his inheritance. The grand birthday gift will give him and his wife Meghan Markle’s estimated net worth of $60 million an $8.5 million boost.

“I’ve no doubt that Harry will accept it, it’s money that’s owed to him, money that’s coming to him,” King Charles’ ex-royal butler Grant Harrold told The New York Post. As far as the old staffer’s perception extends, he doesn’t see the Duke of Sussex declining the money, which is “his right,” especially since “it’s already something that has been set in place for years now.”

Also read | Taylor Swift's Dems support pushes ‘Kamala era’ ads to take over NYC, Las Vegas on the day of Trump's upcoming rally

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly thought Prince Harry was undeserving of the cash bonus

Previous reports had insinuated that tensions in the royal household had hit an all-time high, with the late Queen Mother’s trust fund payout for Prince Harry looming. Sources close to the Duke’s estranged brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told the outlet that the couple was “pretty disgusted” with the image of Harry “cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it.” Prince Harry’s birthday present in the making is reportedly a heftier share than what William received on his milestone birthday.

The whopping $8.5 million inheritance consequently adds to the massive cash influx that Harry and Meghan earned from the Netflix deal in September 2020. Despite stepping down from their active royal duties that year, the couple’s guaranteed cash flow is attributed to their numerous business deals and fame-worthy philanthropic deeds.

Harrold clarified, “[The money] will be part of Harry’s birthday celebration, which will hopefully see him receive well wishes from his family and celebrate with his wife and family, doing something very nice but probably in private—as what I’ve experienced with the royals before is that they like to celebrate these things privately behind closed doors.”

Also read | Prince William may extend a ‘last-minute olive branch’ to Prince Harry like he did before

Why wait till Prince Harry is 40 for the inheritance payout?

Prince Harry’s staggering inheritance comes from a $90 million trust fund that the late Queen Mother arranged for the royal family. The Duke’s share was saved until his 40th birthday because of one of the fund’s pre-determined stipulations. 'The King’ author Christopher Andersen told Fox News that Queen Elizabeth II’s mother presumably envisioned 40 as the ideal age to “come into some extra cash” because “you’re young enough to appreciate it but also old enough, and hopefully wise enough, not to blow it.”

The “To Di For Daily” podcast host Kinsey Schofield added to the explanation why Harry was receiving more than his brother: It’s “because he is the spare.”

“The Queen Mother knew he would have fewer opportunities and responsibilities. It was a logical and thoughtful decision,” she continued as the first expert accentuated that the decision came at a time when she couldn’t have anticipated the present-day tensions between the royal family members.