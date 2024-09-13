‘Lads’ holiday': Prince Harry is set to celebrate 40th birthday without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is planning to celebrate his 40th birthday with his lads, as sources claim that Meghan Markle will not attend his getaway. Prince Harry will celebrate his 40th birthday on a boy's trip with his pals (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly planning to “enjoy a weekend getaway with a few of his closest mates.” It has not been revealed whether any royal family members will be joining him on the trip. He will celebrate his birthday on September 15, 2024, but there are no details on the venue or the city.

A source informed The Sun that he will attend a private celebration with his family at their Montecito mansion in California. This event will most likely take place in the presence of his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Prince Harry has not yet revealed who his companions will be during the boys' trip.

Recently, the Duke of Sussex told People that his children were "the best gift" he had ever received. He does not plan to return to his Royal duties; in fact, he claimed that he is "happy with his life in Montecito, California."

What are Prince Harry's plans after his 40th birthday?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been involved in charity work for a while due to their involvement with the Archewell Foundation since 2020. As reported by The Mirror US, Prince Harry will travel to New York for the UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week. The event will span for a week, starting on September 22 and ending on September 29, 2024.

His philanthropic work has inspired many people worldwide. Recently, on BBC Radio 5 Live, he publicly announced his purpose in life and said, “Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.”

The Duke will be in New York to “advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives.” He is also expected to promote causes that are close to the goals of Archewell. According to The Mirror US, a spokesperson has announced that the Prince will “participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.”