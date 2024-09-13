Britney Spears asks why Sabrina Carpenter ‘kissed an alien’ on 2024 VMAs stage: The whole thing was weird altogether

Britney talks about Sabrina's kiss

In the video, Britney said, "Did you guys watch the VMAs? I didn’t watch the VMAs, but I did see stuff on my phone from YouTube of Sabrina Carpenter. Why is she kissing an alien onstage? I adore her. I love her to death. I didn’t understand that part. Why didn’t she kiss a girl? Like, that was weird. But I also thought that, like, the whole thing was kind of, like, weird altogether.”

Britney praises Sabrina

“But after that, after watching that I took a really long bath...This Sabrina girl, she said my name on the red carpet and I thought that was kind of cool. Because I forget I’m famous sometimes. Because I’m a mom, I’m kind of old, blah-blah-blah, but that was kind of cool. The Sabrina girl Carpenter she said something about my music. That's cool. She made me cool. OK, maybe not,” she said as the video ended.

VMAs' kiss

Sabrina, during her space-themed performance, was seen kissing a person in the guise of an alien. At the 2003 VMAs, Britney had shared a kiss with Madonna when she and Christina Aguilera performed together. Sabrina and Jenna Ortega have also kissed in the music video of Taste.

Britney nod at 2024 VMAs

At the 2024 VMAs, MTV flashed back to history-making across the VMAs’ 40-year-run, including Britneys’ albino python and Madonna’s performance of Like A Virgin. Megan Thee Stallion wore an outfit that resembled Britneys' I’m a Slave 4 U 2001 VMAs performance look, complete with a live albino Burmese python. Tate McRae also appeared to re-create one of Britneys' lacy looks from past VMAs.