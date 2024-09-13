Britney Spears asks why Sabrina Carpenter ‘kissed an alien’ on 2024 VMAs stage: The whole thing was weird altogether
Sabrina Carpenter, during her space-themed performance, was seen kissing a person in the guise of an alien. At the 2003 VMAs, Britney Spears had kissed Madonna.
Singer Britney Spears has questioned Sabrina Carpenter's kiss with an ‘alien’ on the stage of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Britney Spears posted a video in which she spoke at length about a part of Sabrina's performance, calling it 'weird'. (Also Read | Britney Spears was the biggest winner at the VMAs this year, thanks to Lisa, Sabrina Carpenter and Megan Thee Stallion)
Britney talks about Sabrina's kiss
In the video, Britney said, "Did you guys watch the VMAs? I didn’t watch the VMAs, but I did see stuff on my phone from YouTube of Sabrina Carpenter. Why is she kissing an alien onstage? I adore her. I love her to death. I didn’t understand that part. Why didn’t she kiss a girl? Like, that was weird. But I also thought that, like, the whole thing was kind of, like, weird altogether.”
Britney praises Sabrina
“But after that, after watching that I took a really long bath...This Sabrina girl, she said my name on the red carpet and I thought that was kind of cool. Because I forget I’m famous sometimes. Because I’m a mom, I’m kind of old, blah-blah-blah, but that was kind of cool. The Sabrina girl Carpenter she said something about my music. That's cool. She made me cool. OK, maybe not,” she said as the video ended.
VMAs' kiss
Sabrina, during her space-themed performance, was seen kissing a person in the guise of an alien. At the 2003 VMAs, Britney had shared a kiss with Madonna when she and Christina Aguilera performed together. Sabrina and Jenna Ortega have also kissed in the music video of Taste.
Britney nod at 2024 VMAs
At the 2024 VMAs, MTV flashed back to history-making across the VMAs’ 40-year-run, including Britneys’ albino python and Madonna’s performance of Like A Virgin. Megan Thee Stallion wore an outfit that resembled Britneys' I’m a Slave 4 U 2001 VMAs performance look, complete with a live albino Burmese python. Tate McRae also appeared to re-create one of Britneys' lacy looks from past VMAs.
