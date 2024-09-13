When Who Wants to Be a Millionaire contestant exposed filming secrets, left host Jeremy Clarkson stunned. Watch

When it comes to reality shows, there are a lot of things which happen behind the screen. However, there was a time when a Who Wants to be a Millionaire contestant left the host Jeremy Clarkson stunned after she revealed a backstage secret, while gasping ‘I'm not supposed to say that’. Also read: Jeremy Clarkson apologises to the Top Gear producer he hit last year The contestant Maria made the goof up after the klaxon sounded for the end of the show.

What happened

Back in 2022, one contestant named Maria let the cat out of the bag. She hilariously exposed one of its filming secrets after the show finished while she was in the hot seat.

Maria King from Accrington was going well in her bid to be a millionaire when the klaxon sounded to signal the end of the episode. She was at 4,000 pounds with all four lifelines available when the alarm went off.

At that time, Jeremy said, “Ah, well you know what that means?" To which, Maria responded, “I have to go and get changed," which made all the 100 audience members and Jeremy laugh.

"I'm not supposed to say that am I?” she added while covering her mouth.

The former Top Gear presenter jokingly added, "That's exactly what it means, because that's absolutely right, I will be seeing you in about an hour's time but for as far as the viewers are concerned you are going home, you are going to be panicking 'oh no' and then we will see you next week."

He concluded: “So you are absolutely right that is the end of the show, you do have to go and get changed, and Maria will be back next time, it says on the autocue, to see if she can get further than - where are you - £4,000.”

About the show

The popular ITV quiz show, hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, sees contestants answer up to 15 questions in a bid to win 1 million pounds. Each contestant has four lifelines to use as they work their way up the money ladder, they are: Ask The Audience, 50:50, Phone A Friend and Ask The Host. A single incorrect answer makes them fall down the money ladder.