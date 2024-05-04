Who Wants To Be A Millionaire to return for 25th anniversary. All you need to know about the show that inspired KBC

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire started a new concept of reality game shows in global television. The show revolutionised a new form of infotainment related to IQ and awareness about current affairs. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host in the new season as the series celebrates its 25th anniversary. (Also read: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Scores new season alongside Bachelorette, Claim to Fame & more: ABC summer lineup) Regis Philbin hosted the British quiz show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire.

Jimmy Kimmel returns in Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

The new season of the American adaptation Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will start airing in July 2024. Jimmy, who hosted the revival of the show in 2020 and 2021, will once again return for the new instalment. The reality game series will showcase pairs of celebrities playing to win up to $1 million for the charities they choose to support. Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row and Kimmelot produce Millionaire, with Michael Davies and Kimmel executive producing. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is adapted from a British television show of the same name.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

About Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

The original Who Wants To Be a Millionaire was created by David Briggs, Steven Knight and Mike Whitehill for the ITV network. The British quiz show has contestants taking on multiple-choice questions based upon general knowledge. The cash prize linked to each question increases along with more difficult questions as the participants move ahead. If a contestant gives an incorrect answer at any point, they are asked to leave the show. The guarantied cash prize is based on the last safety net cleared in the quiz. The game show was hosted by Regis Philbin and became an instant phenomenon after it debuted on ABC. Its ratings peaked at at 35.9 million viewers for an episode in May 2000, reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's Indian adaptation

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan's reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati was inspired by Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. The show has been running over 16 seasons and is widely popular among masses. The series also marked Amitabh Bachchan's debut in television.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will start airing from July 10. The new season will coincide with the show’s 25th anniversary on ABC; it premiered on Aug. 16, 1999.