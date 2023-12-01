KBC 15 contestant leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits as she credits show for making her stay in posh hotel, travel by air

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 15 contestant Alolika Bhattacharjee Guha left host Amitabh Bachchan and the audience in splits as she spoke about her journey to reach the platform. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), a person posted a clip in which Amitabh Bachchan said that Alolika's mother's wish of seeing her on the show was fulfilled. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan on KBC: 'I have cleaned utensils several times, even the bathroom sink') KBC 15: Alolika Bhattacharjee Guha and Amitabh Bachchan.

Alolika leaves Amitabh in splits

Alolika laughed and said, 'Jai ho KBC (God bless KBC)'. She then shared that KBC granted her 'another wish' of travelling by air. As she revealed that she travelled by air for the first time, Amitabh asked her about her experience. Alolika said, "It was very good. The airlines take so much money and keep the luggage with them as well. We are used to travelling by train. There we keep our stuff with ourselves, keep our bags under the seat. We just have to keep checking if it's there." Listening to her, Amitabh burst out laughing.

Alolika on her stay in Mumbai

When asked if her stay was well in Mumbai Alolika said, "Such a huge hotel. Jai ho KBC (God bless KBC). I am done. I couldn't have done it with my money. My husband also doesn't have it. KBC has done everything. I am done. Jai ho KBC. My dream has come true also." Alolika also asked Amitabh about the questions asked on KBC which she added made all that she studied useless. When asked how much she studied, Alolika said, "Nothing. Now I feel it's zero. Others were studying, I was roaming around. I was confident I would reach (hot seat)."

As Amitabh praised her, she said, "I think I am done." Amitabh also joined her and said, "I want to keep talking to you. The game can continue later." Alolika said, "I was saying from the beginning. Don't give money, that's okay. Let's call everyone, we have come here to have fun." This left the audience in splits.

Fans of show praise her

The video was shared with the caption, "Observation, self-deprecation and improvisation. This woman is a professional stand-up comedian but she doesn't know it yet." Reacting to the clip, a person said, "Look like a professional Stand-up Comedian". Another person wrote, "If staying joyful is an art, she is a true artist."

About Alolika

Alolika was a contestant from Kolkata. She won ₹12.5 lakh and quit the game. She topped in the Fastest Finger First round after successfully alphabetising letters of the Hindi Varnamala. She quit the game at the 13th question, which was based on the inspiration behind a perfume.

