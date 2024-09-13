Prince William may extend a ‘last-minute olive branch’ to Prince Harry like he did before

Prince William and Prince Harry recently attended a family funeral together at St Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, to bid farewell to their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, while “keeping a distance”. Prince William and Prince Harry attended their uncle's funeral in Norfolk, maintaining distance.(AP)

A source told The Sun, “They were only five yards from each other, but they were seated on opposite sides of St Mary’s Church.”

“When we left the reception, they were both still there, but as we were on a walk, we saw Harry driven off in a black Range Rover.”

Royal observers had hoped that the shared grief over the loss of their uncle might serve as an “opportunity” for William and Harry to put their differences aside, which hadn't happened yet. Now, an expert claims that Prince William may “sent a last-minute text to Prince Harry in olive branch move,” like he did last time.

What happened last time between Harry and Williams?

The frosty funeral reminded many of the time following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022. During the mourning period, accompanied by their wives, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, they participated in a special walkabout to greet the public and view tributes to the late Queen. At the time, this display of togetherness was seen as a “temporary ceasefire” in their ongoing feud.

Reports later revealed that it was Prince William who had extended an “olive branch” to his younger brother. the Wales reportedly sent Harry a last-minute text inviting him and Meghan to join him and Kate for the walk at Windsor’s Long Walk.

A source told The Daily Mail that William’s gesture was a personal decision, saying, “It happened very quickly—remarkable really considering they didn’t see each other in Scotland,” and it was confirmed that this invitation was not made at the direction of their father, King Charles. While another source claims that the idea of uniting for the walkabout had been in William's mind before he sent the text to Harry.

During the walkabout, William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan shook hands with well-wishers, received flowers, and accepted other tributes, such as Paddington Bear stuffed toys, from the public. The couple, dressed in black, looked sombre yet slightly uneasy as they arrived together.