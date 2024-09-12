Prince Harry ‘is on a mission to change’ his image in UK

Prince Harry has no plans to return to royal life, despite recent rumours suggesting otherwise. Several friends of the Duke of Sussex have debunked claims from a Mail on Sunday report that suggested Harry had been inquiring about a part-time royal role. Despite speculation about a royal comeback, Prince Harry is content in California with his family. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

“This person believes there is a real chance Harry could even carry out very low-key royal duties again one day,” one pal told Daily Mail.

According to sources close to the prince, Harry is content with his life in California, where he is raising his family with Meghan Markle. People also reported that those familiar with the couple were surprised by the claims, noting that the 39-year-old is “happy” in the US and focused on his new life away from the royal spotlight.

Prince Harry has studied all the articles written about him: Expert

Helena Chard, a British broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News, “Over the years, Prince Harry has studied all the articles written about him.”

“He still obsesses over his public image here in the U.K. He is on a mission to change public perception, desperate to be seen in glowing lights rather than the constant negative PR whirl that surrounds him.”

“Prince Harry… is interested in turning his public image around,” Chard added

But, several Royal experts agree that Harry is unlikely to rejoin the royal family, despite his concerns about his public image in the United Kingdom. Like royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes that Harry “won’t be returning to royal life”. He told Fox News Digital, “The royal family, understandably, don’t trust him.”

“Expect more ‘quasi-royal’ overseas tours as these seem successful. Meghan’s upcoming Netflix program is pivotal as they desperately need the contract, which expires next year.”

“Their future is in the U.S., not the U.K.. But they obviously have to monetize their royal connections to survive, ” he added.

One of Harry's old pals also presented same thought with Fox News: “He believes if Harry comes back to the UK with zero fuss, and does zero publicity and attends very mundane events, he could prove himself and win over the British public again.”