Prince Harry scrapped his birthday plan ‘last minute due to Kate Middleton’

Prince Harry is turning 40, and will celebrate the birthday with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, who will spend time together with friends outside, too. It is quite a departure from what his life was 10 years ago when he was turning 30.

Back then, the Duke was still a working member of the royal family, unmarried, and had yet to meet Meghan. His relationships with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, appeared solid at the time, unlike the current reported distance between them.

Prince Harry's 30th birthday plans foiled by Kate's…

In the lead-up to his 30th birthday in 2014, William and Kate reportedly planned a cosy dinner party for Harry at Kensington Palace, with guests to include family members like Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, along with some of Harry's close friends. However, the celebration was called off at the last minute due to Kate suffering from severe morning sickness during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte.

Kensington Palace officials confirmed that Kate’s illness had been particularly difficult, and Harry made the decision to postpone the party.

A source at the time told the Mirror UK, “Harry was in no doubt that the party should be postponed, even though 30 is an important milestone. Kate had been very involved in organising Harry's party, and once she fell ill, he felt it wrong to let the event go ahead,” and Harry eventually took place at Clarence House instead, with King Charles sending champagne for the guests to enjoy.

Prince Harry turns 40, But will Meghan miss the party?

As Harry's 40th birthday approaches, it is believed he will celebrate with a gathering of “close pals”, although Meghan will stay behind in Montecito with their children.

Per a People report, Harry's friends will join him for a trip overseas, though the exact location remains a mystery. Among those likely to be part of the celebration is Harry’s long-time friend and polo-playing partner, Nacho Figueras.

Just days before entering his 40s, Harry recently shared his love for being a dad, saying, “The best gift I've ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad.”