Reunion without Meghan? Prince Harry to return to UK without wife

Just days after the milestone 40th birthday of the Duke of Sussex, it's been announced that Prince Harry will return to his home country. However, the homely reunion will reportedly again transpire without his wife, Meghan Markle, in attendance. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (AP)

The father of two is slated to step out as a guest at the annual WellChild Awards later this month. Despite stepping down from his royal duties and departing for the US, the duke is still very much attached to the UK-based charity as its patron, continuing his 16-year-old role.

On September 17, the charity for seriously ill children officially confirmed in a formal statement, “Prince Harry will then attend the ceremony and present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4-6) and deliver a speech.” The announcement also highlighted that the prince had attended the ceremony on twelve previous occasions. He is expected to spend time with the winners and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, where he would become an audience to their inspirational stories.

Prince Harry releases statement about his WellChild Awards appearance

“I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs. These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals,” the WellChild Patron said in a statement.

This opportune news adds to the prince’s occasional homecoming chapters, and it comes hot on the heels of a surprise birthday message from his brother, Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton after the King and Queen wished him well on September 15. The new development hints at family members finding some common ground in recent times despite having drifted apart since Harry’s exit from the UK and the bombshell memoir ‘Spare’ bad-mouthing several members of the British royal family.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s united front made headlines after embarking on quasi-royal trips to Nigeria and Colombia. Au contraire, the confirmation of the upcoming trip does not mention the former Suits star. Several reports insinuate that Markle has no plans to return to the UK.

Will Prince Harry and King Charles reunite?

On the other hand, Harry’s forthcoming trip dedicated to the 2024 WellChild Awards outing may just grant him a slim chance to reconnect with the royal family. Nevertheless, with the King ostensibly away in Scotland just days before Harry's WellChild appearance, they might just end up missing each other again, per the Daily Mail UK.

The duke made an unexpected trip to his homeland in August for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral. His brief homecoming barely left room for a private reunion with his father, King Charles. Meanwhile, despite Prince William being present at the church service, reports claimed the estranged brothers never crossed paths, especially with Harry spending the time and staying with his mother’s side of the family.

Another chance of reconciliation was offered to the father-son duo in May. However, with the King reportedly tied up in some other business, there was no room for a meeting. The monarch and the prince reportedly last breathed the same air in each other’s vicinity in February when King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was made public, and Harry dashed to the UK for a brief visit to check on his father.