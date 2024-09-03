Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire as Colombia reveals cost of their quasi-royal tour: ‘Wasteful spending’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Colombia cost the South American country about £6,500 per day and £45,000 in total, according to official figures from the vice president who extended the invitation. The revelation has triggered massive backlash against the Sussexes over a costly trip to the nation, which is currently dealing with financial issues and a health crisis. Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle (R) pose for a picture with Colombia's former Education Minister Aurora Vergara (L) and other participants, at the end of the "Afro women and power" forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (AFP)

The entire cost of Harry and Meghan's visit was Col$244,245,305 (£44,725.14), comprising costs for internal transportation and security detail.

The figure was revealed after Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal requested the Colombian VP Francia Marquez to disclose the figure. Marquez invited Harry and Meghan after being inspired by their Netflix documentary.

Responding to the disclosure, Cabal termed the quasi-royal tour “showmanship” and “wasteful spending,” reported Semana.

She further blasted VP Marquez for wasting the money that belongs to Colombians. “After Francia Márquez saw the story of Harry and Meghan on Netflix, she brought them to Colombia for seven days at a daily cost of no less than 34,892,186 pesos (6,426 GBP) money that belongs to Colombians,” she remarked.

However, the office of the vice president also disclosed that the Duke and Duchess covered their own general expenses during their visit from August 15 to August 18, as well as the cost of their flights and lodging in Bogota.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face heat

Harry and Meghan's previously under fire for their trip after local media reported that their protection cost £1.5 million. The report, which was removed by CW Noticias, claimed that over 3000 personnel were sent to ensure the couple's safety during the Colombia visit.

Right-wing Cali city council member Andres Escobar retweeted the since-deleted statements at the time, claiming the funds might have been used for public projects.

He targetted the authorities for continuing the ancient practice of “handing over our resources in exchange for smoke and mirrors.”

“Billions that could have been used to expand coverage of children's soup kitchens, pay salaries for community mothers, seed capital for Afro communities or adapt sports venues that are practically in ruins,” he concluded.