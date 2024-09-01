Prince Diana ‘would have never’ allowed Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Former press spokesman for Queen Elizabeth II has claimed that if Princess Diana was alive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “would never have married.” FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

The Sussexes' Royal Wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, was a globally watched event. However, the Royal expert has speculated that this historic wedding might never have occurred if Princess Diana had been alive.

Dickie Arbiter, a seasoned commentator on the British Royal Family and former press spokesman for Queen Elizabeth II from 1988 to 2000, shared his thoughts on the matter during an appearance on Times Radio two months ago. Arbiter, who has long been a close observer of Royal affairs, expressed, “If Diana had been alive, I'm going to stick my neck out here, and I doubt Harry would have married Meghan.”

Prince Diana was very ‘careful’ about Harry and William

“Diana was very careful about her boys, they were her boys. She protected them, and she would have protected them against anybody she felt wasn't the right person.”

Arbiter's speculation centres around the idea that Diana, who passed away in 1997 in a ghastly car accident, would have had a strong influence on Harry's choice of a life partner. She would have put a “question mark” on Harry and Meghan's fast-growing relationship. “A lot of Harry’s problems, he’s admitted it, come from the fact that he’s not over that his mother was killed,” she said.

He noted that Harry had a history of relationships with women who ultimately chose not to continue due to the intense public scrutiny that comes with being a Royal. According to Arbiter, these women did not want to “be in the goldfish bowl”.

Still, the Duke of Sussex was eager for life, seeing “his brother happy with children, and he wanted the same.”

“My own personal opinion is that he rushed into the marriage,” Arbiter concluded.