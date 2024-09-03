Prince Harry's surprise visit to UK left many attendees ‘astounded’ and ‘pleased’

Prince Harry recently made an unexpected trip to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, on August 29 at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk. The funeral took place just two days before the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana's tragic death in 1997. His presence at the event left many of the 300 attendees both “astounded” and “pleased”, with an attendee told that the Duke was “on remarkably good form” and appeared “very pleased” to be there. Prince Harry 'rubbing salt in the wounds' of Royal Family. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“Most people were astounded that Harry came. He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over,” the source told People.

Harry and William were ‘keeping a distance’

Despite earlier reports suggesting that he wouldn't attend, Harry’s arrival in the UK was a surprise to many but not for his brother, Prince William.

At the service, the two brothers, who have been estranged for some time, were seated separately, each spending time with different groups of their maternal cousins and “keeping a distance”. Although they were seen standing near each other while conversing with other guests, there was no indication that they directly spoke to one another.

Prince Harry reconnected with his mother's siblings—Lady Jane Fellowes, Charles Spencer, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. “I think it was lovely – and right – that he came and paid his respects,” shared a royal insider with People.

While another one noted, “Given everything that has gone on with the family's health, I suspect he wants to spend time with people. He is very close to his mother's side of the family.”

Interestingly, the service also came amidst reports that Harry is exploring ways to reintegrate into the royal family. The Mail on Sunday recently reported that he has been considering steps to re-establish his place within the royal fold.

Insiders suggest that Harry's primary concern is the security of his family and that has caused ongoing tension with his father, King Charles III. The prince is reportedly determined to ensure that his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children can visit the King's Landing safely, a matter he feels only his father can address. “Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father,” an insider revealed earlier.