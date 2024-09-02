Prince Harry ‘not happy’ in ‘self-imposed exile to America,’ expert claims: ‘It does indicate that he wants to…’

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry is considering a part-time return to the UK because he is "not happy in the US" and the "golden state has lost its lustre.” A recent report claimed that the Duke of Sussex is "seeking counsel from his old friends and associates" and "turning away from Hollywood publicists.” Prince Harry ‘not happy’ in ‘self-imposed exile to America,’ expert claims (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole discussed the claims on GB News, claiming Harry is "not happy" in America. "Prince Harry is not contemplating ending his four year self-imposed exile to America and coming back to live here permanently,” Cole said. "He's contacted a former aide in this country and been speaking to some of his other pals with a view to improving his public image in this country so that he can come back more often and even perhaps start performing a few minor royal duties.”

"I think chances of that are nil, but it does indicate that he wants to return to something like the relationship that he used to have with this country and with his own family,” he added.

Cole said that it indicates that Harry is “not particularly happy.” He never looked particularly happy when you see him -perhaps he misses this place,” he said.

"He was back in Norfolk last Wednesday for a memorial service to his late uncle, Lord Fellowes. He must have looked around the place he knows very well and said to himself 'what have I left behind? Why did I do it?'” he added.

‘He can't decide anything on his own’

Host Eamonn Holmes went on to note that Harry’s decision to return to the UK would need "royal assent" from his wife, Meghan Markle. "He can't decide anything on his own - I'm talking about his wife's involvement in all of this. He can't make this decision and say, I'm heading back, I'm going to get reacquainted with everybody again. She has to give it the Meghan assent,” Holmes said.

Cole responded, “I think it's like any marriage, if you respect your wife or husband, you consult them very thoroughly about such things. I don't think Meghan would ever want to come back here, she's made that plain, what she feels about the country. Although she couldn't have been given a more warm welcome when she joined the Royal Family."

He added, “I feel it's the greatest pity, because they could have made and were making a valuable contribution around this country and the 54 nations of the Commonwealth. They could have done great things here. They would have had the backup and the knowhow and the support of Buckingham Palace, and they wouldn't be having these dilemmas. What they need is not a PR man, they need a peacemaker."