BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole has said that if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had stayed with the royal family, their activism on global issues – like what they did during their Colombia tour – would have been a "great asset" to the family. The Sussexes stepped down from the royal family and moved to the United States. The feud between the royal family, and Harry and Meghan, is ongoing. Meghan Markle ‘would have been a great asset’ to royal family, expert reveals how (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Speaking of Meghan, Cole said on GB News, "She would have been a great asset had she chosen the wider stage and the bigger stage that Buckingham Palace could have given her, instead of scooting off to Canada and then to America.”

"At one stage Meghan wanted to work for the State Department, the American Foreign Office, and she did a stint in Buenos Aires in the embassy there. Sometimes plays come in three acts. She had the acting career, then of course, she was a royal duchess. Is she preparing for something else?" he added.

Cole suggested that the Duchess of Sussex could step into US politics next, and said that America could "do with a talented and good-looking candidate" on the Democratic ticket. "In California, there have been people like Schwarzenegger, and not to mention Ronald Reagan - both of them actors of some skill, who went on to be governors of California,” he said.

‘The Sussexes will be reflecting on the semi-royal tour of Colombia and counting it a success’

Despite their good intentions, however, Harry and Meghan faced massive criticism over their Colombia tour. The trip was blasted as “quasi-royal” since the couple is no longer members of the royal family.

"The Sussexes will be reflecting on the semi-royal tour of Colombia and counting it a success. And in their terms, of course, it was. They were met by people who were delighted to see them, nothing went wrong,” Cole said of the trip. "They ticked all their boxes, she wore some very nice expensive outfits, and it was quite a show and she's no doubt the star of the show. She was smiling with a permanent smile, you can't get away from it.”

He added, "The Prince looked a little bit more hesitant. But when he was with children, planting trees and drumming drums, and with his wounded veterans who go to the entirely admirable Invictus Games, which he set up, he looks happier."