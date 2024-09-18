Harry and Meghan's ‘complicated’ feelings about Kate's latest video update revealed: ‘They both have regrets over…’

A report has claimed that Meghan Markle is "genuinely happy" for Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales revealed that her chemotherapy treatment had ended. In a recent video, Kate revealed that her treatment has come to an end, but added that she is still recovering from cancer. The report also revealed Prince Harry and Meghan's “complicated” feelings about the video update. Harry and Meghan's ‘complicated’ feelings about Kate's latest video update revealed (Photo by Handout / BBC STUDIOS / AFP, AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

A source told Closer Magazine that Meghan is "incredibly relieved" that Kate is doing well. The insider, however, added that Meghan and Prince Harry have "complicated" feelings concerning the Princess’ video update.

‘They both have regrets over going so public with their complaints’

"There's still an element of guilt that she and Harry are grappling with. They both have regrets over going so public with their complaints about the family and Kate in particular," the source claimed.

"When they spoke out, Meghan felt they had no other choice, but now that time has passed and those heightened feelings have cooled off, she realizes things could have been handled more discreetly. It's not something she likes to dwell on, but of course watching Kate's video brought it all to the surface,” they added.

The insider said that the Duchess of Sussex is upset that she and Kate are treated differently. "Any time Meghan tries to open up and share her truth, the way Kate did in her video, she seems to get slammed for it,” they added.

The source went on to say that Meghan thinks it's "very unfair" but does not see a way out of it. "The video has left her feeling like she's backed into a corner where there's no way she can have that rapport with the public that Kate does,” the insider said, adding that Meghan is "genuinely happy that Kate is better, of course."

Kate said in the new video, "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.”

"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she added, in part.