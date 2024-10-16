Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly buy a new European home after King asked them to…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly purchased a stunning vacation home to maintain a European foothold. According to a recent report by the Daily Mail, the Sussexes secured a property in Portugal just days after King Charles asked them to vacate Frogmore Cottage, which they were gifted at the time of their royal wedding. This decision followed their exit from the UK in 2020 after they decided to step down from their royal duties and start fresh in California, US. FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

Harry and Meghan’s European holiday home

On October 16, a UK-based outlet revealed that Harry and Meghan, who currently reside in their Montecito mansion in California, have joined the list of royals, including Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in owning a Portuguese property. This purchase allows the couple to maintain a presence in Europe, with the added benefit of visa-free access to the Schengen area, made possible by Portugal's "Golden Visa" program.

The strategic purchase by the Sussexes

Earlier reports surfaced how the couple was evicted from their cottage at Windsor by King Charles, they were left without a home in this country. Markle who got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, planned to apply for British citizenship. Kensington Palace had confirmed that she would go through the standard process for becoming a UK citizen, which typically takes several years.

According to reports after Harry and Meghan decided to step back from their royal duties and moved to the U.S. two years after their wedding, Meghan abandoned her bid to become a British citizen. Since they left the UK less than two years after their wedding, Meghan never completed the process of gaining citizenship. Now, after giving up their official British residence, it seems the couple was looking to establish a home in Europe, possibly using Portugal’s "Golden Visa" program.

Harry’s cousin owns a luxurious property in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, situated by the sea in Melides, south of Lisbon, according to the outlet. Jack, who works in marketing and sales for the development, splits his time between Portugal and London with Eugenie and their two children, August and Ernest.