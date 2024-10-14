King Charles sends 'hidden message' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as Kate ditches ‘Royal family mediator’ role

King Charles III may have sent a “hidden message” about leaving the door open for his youngest son Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan Markle's possible return to royal duties, according to an analyst. The relationship between Prince Harry and the monarch soured following his departure from The Firm in 2020.(AFP)

The relationship between the Royal couple and the monarch soured following their departure from The Firm in 2020.

After shifting to the US with his family, Prince Harry made several explosive revelations in his memoir, Spare. Their relationship with the Royal family deteriorated further with the release of the Netflix documentary.

An insider close to the king, however, said last year that situation might be improving as Charles made an effort to help his troubled brother, Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York's alleged involvement in the Jeffery Epstein scandal damaged the royal family's standing.

The 75-year-old King however continued to welcome his brother to important family events to show the world a united front.

Commentator Tom Sykes, while appearing on his podcast The Daily Beast, stated: “A family friend of the King's [has said] that it was clear there had been a willingness to bring Andrew in from the cold, and, intriguingly, hinted that it could be a template for future reconciliation with his son.”

“But ultimately, he has the interests of the monarchy at heart, and that means a united family, whatever its problems. Hopefully that message is getting through to Harry and Meghan,” he added.

Kate Middleton ditches her role of family peacemaker

Kate Middleton has made the decision to shift her attention towards the people and things that are most important to her, showing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer at the top of her list of priorities, as per NY Post and Fox News reports.

In the last five years, Kate assumed the challenging duty of being a royal family mediator, working to restore the tense ties between Prince William, Prince Harry, King Charles III and Meghan Markle.

The princess appears to have reached her breaking point and is willing to put the protracted royal conflict behind her.

Following her battle with cancer, Kate, according to Royal biographer Christopher Andersen, has decided to move on. “The notion that Kate still has the energy to play peacemaker is simply unrealistic. She made sincere efforts over the years, but ultimately reached a point of frustration and stepped away.”