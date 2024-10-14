King Charles III and Keir Starmer to face $240 billion slavery reparations demand

King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to slap with an astonishing $261 billion demands for reparations for the United Kingdom’s historical role in the transatlantic slave trade. Britain's King Charles, right, stands next to Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the European Political Community meeting, near Oxford, England, Thursday July 18, 2024. (Hollie Adams/Pool via AP)(AP)

These demands will likely arise during the upcoming Commonwealth summit later this month, where leaders from 56 nations will convene, particularly after remarks from Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, per The Daily Mail.

Mottley has been a vocal advocate for reparations, calling for them to be part of a “global reset.” Addressing the United Nations, she emphasized the need to confront the legacy of slavery and colonialism in modern global relations.

With estimates ranging from $261 billion to a staggering $24 trillion. UN Judge Patrick Robinson has stressed the moral responsibility of governments to offer reparations for historical injustices, adding weight to the calls for financial compensation.

Mia Mottley praised King Charles's approach with the reparations

Earlier this month, Mottley met with King Charles in London to discuss the matter ahead of the Commonwealth gathering. While Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the details of their meeting, Mottley praised the king for his openness on the subject, stating that he acknowledged the importance of addressing Britain’s role in the slave trade, calling it “a conversation whose time has come.”

King Charles has reportedly taken the issue of his family's historical ties to slavery “profoundly seriously.” This follows the discovery of a ledger by historian Dr. Brooke Newman, which revealed that King William III had been given shares in the Royal African Company, a business deeply involved in the slave trade. The document, dating back to 1689, shows a transfer of $1,300 in shares to William of Orange from Edward Colston, the company’s governor.

Buckingham Palace shares their heartfelt ‘sorrow’

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told RadarOnline, “I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact.”

“That process has continued with vigor and determination since His Majesty's accession. Historic Royal Palaces is a partner in an independent research project, which began in October last year, that is exploring, among other issues, the links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade during the late 17th and 18th centuries.”

“As part of that drive, the royal household is supporting this research through access to the royal collection and the royal archives,” the spokesperson added.

UK's Foreign Secretary David Lammy, whose ancestry is linked to the legacy of slavery, has recalled how his ancestors heard “the twisted lies of imperialism” and how “they were stolen from their homes in shackles and turned into slaves.”