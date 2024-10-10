How Ratan Tata impressed King Charles by skipping a ceremony to honour him

Ratan Tata was not only India’s pride but also a beloved global leader and philanthropist, known for his kindness and compassion. His commitment to those he loved was so strong that he once chose to skip a royal award ceremony to stay by his ailing dog’s side. This decision left a lasting impression on King Charles III, who couldn’t help but praise him, saying, “That’s the man Ratan is.” Sadly, Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 after battling a prolonged illness, but his stories continue to inspire millions around the world. Ratan Tata's dedication to animal welfare was evident in his personal life and philanthropy. His final project, the Small Animal Hospital Mumbai, aimed to provide critical care for animals, reflecting his compassion and commitment to their well-being.

When Ratan Tata skipped royal honour for his ailing dogs

Back in 2018, King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, held an event to honour Ratan Tata with a Lifetime Achievement in recognition of his outstanding philanthropic efforts. The event was organised by the British Asian Trust and was scheduled at a Buckingham Palace venue.

The late chairman emeritus of the Tata Group initially agreed to attend the event, even making headlines for it. However, days before the ceremony, his pet dog fell severely ill, leading to the cancellation of his trip.

The heart-melting story was shared by businessman Suhel Seth and has resurfaced following the tragic demise of one of the world’s greatest leaders. In a video, Seth recounted arriving in London for the event honoring the esteemed industrialist, only to be met with 11 missed calls from Tata himself. Upon returning the call, Tata explained that one of his dogs, Tango or Tito, had become seriously ill. “I can’t leave him and come,” he insisted. Despite Seth's urging to attend the ceremony, Tata remained firm and chose to forgo the Royal honour to care for his beloved pet.

‘Impressed’ King Charles praised Ratan Tata

Word got out fast about Ratan Tata deciding to back out, and the king was really moved and impressed by Tata's immense compassion. King Charles expressed admiration for Tata’s strong dedication to his beliefs, saying, “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the House of Tata is so great and why it keeps doing well.”

Ratan Tata's love for animals was clearly reflected in both his personal life and philanthropic endeavors. Throughout his career, he passionately advocated for animal welfare, and under his guidance, initiatives aimed at promoting animal well-being became a key aspect of the Tata Trusts’ philanthropic efforts.

Animal Hospital- Ratan Tata’s last project

Before passing away in a Mumbai hospital, Ratan Tata ensured that his initiative would provide life-saving care for thousands of animals. His final project—was the Small Animal Hospital Mumbai (SAHM). The facility features ICUs and HDUs equipped with life support systems for critically ill and injured animals, among other essential services.

In addition to this, there are several notable animal welfare initiatives, including Wildlife Conservation, highlighted by the "Save the Whale Shark" campaign, as well as the Tata Steel Zoological Park, among others.