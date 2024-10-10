Ratan Tata honoured with midnight tribute as Mumbai Garba celebrations paused mid-way

The news of Ratan Tata's passing sparked an outpouring of tributes both online and offline. The visionary business leader's death comes as India celebrates Navratri. In Mumbai, people at a Garba and Dandiya night paused their dance to pay homage to the iconic industrialist. People at a Garba night in Mumbai paid tribute to Ratan Tata. (X/@fenilkothari)

“The highlight of this Garba night was paying tribute to the esteemed Ratan Tata Sir on his passing, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Navratri. We sincerely hope his soul finds peace, especially on such a sacred day,” X user Fenil Kothari said, sharing a clip of people at a garba and dandiya night putting their phone flash lights on as singers on stage sang songs as tribute to Ratan Tata.

“Sir, you will forever be remembered.”

Another video of a Garba night in Mumbai's Goregaon showed hundreds of people at the NESCO compound in Goregaon observing a moment of silence for Ratan Tata.

A wave of tributes for beloved Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday night. He was 86.

As the news of Tata's death spread, people from different walks of life gathered outside his house since early Thursday morning to pay tribute to him.

On Thursday morning, the legendary industrialist's body was taken from his Colaba house in a hearse, decked with white flowers, to the NCPA in south Mumbai where it was kept for people to pay their last respects.

Top trend on Google

By Thursday noon, there were over five million searches on Google for the keyword “Ratan Tata news”, with the visionary leader's death continuing to dominate internet trends since late Wednesday night.