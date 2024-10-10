Mukesh Ambani’s emotional farewell to Ratan Tata: ‘Ratan, you will always remain in my heart’

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital after being admitted in critical condition. The demise of The 86-year-old former chairman of Tata Sons shocked many, including business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. Expressing his sadness, he released a statement about losing his “dear friend”. He also talked about their personal and professional interactions over the years. Mukesh Ambani talked about his "numerous interactions" with Ratan Tata over the years. (File Photo)

Read Mukesh Ambani's full statement here:

"It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied. Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society's greater good," Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

"With the demise of Mr Ratan Tata, India has lost one of her most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat. He institutionalised the House of Tata and made it an international enterprise growing the Tata group over 70 times since the time he took over as Chairman in 1991. On behalf of Reliance, Nita and the Ambani family, I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved members of the Tata family and the entire Tata Group. Ratan, you will always remain in my heart. Om Shanti," he added.

The sad news of his death has left people Googling more about this visionary industrialist, who was also known for his commitment to social causes. His name is presenting trending online.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed Ratan Tata's death in a statement. Following this, people from all walks of life started pouring in their tributes and expressing sadness over the loss. Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka took to X to show their respect, with Goenka saying that ‘The clock has stopped ticking’ with the renowned industrialist’s demise.