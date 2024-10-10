Ratan Tata was a 'mentor, guide, friend': Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's full statement

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night. The chairman emeritus of the Tata group was 86. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a statement, confirmed the death of Tata, and described him as his "friend, mentor and guide". Ratan Tata was born in Mumbai on 28, December, 1937.

For the past few days, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. Billionaire Harsh Goenka also tweeted about Tata's demise, calling him a "titan".

Read the full statement of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass.”

“Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction.”

“On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

“His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed.”