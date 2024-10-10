Kate Middleton honours Taylor Swift-themed dance class stabbing attack victims in surprise public appearance

Kate Middleton made a surprise first public appearance on Thursday since completing chemotherapy in September. The 42-year-old was joined by her husband at the Southport Community Centre to meet those affected by the tragic stabbings that took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July. Kate Middleton honours the victims of UK stabbings that left three young girls dead at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport(Reuters)

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out on Thursday for a surprise visit to Southport, where the July 29 attack that left three children dead took place. Though unannounced, Prince William was already expected to pay a visit to the town in England. Meanwhile, Kate decided to join him last minute. As the visit comes just a month after Kate announced that she was now “cancer-free,” it doubled as her first public engagement since finishing chemotherapy.

The royal couple met with the families of Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Bebe King, 6, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, the three girls who were murdered in the horrific stabbing attack. Kate and Prince William also spent time with the victims' dance teacher, Leanne Lucas, who was injured while trying to protect her students, according to Marie Claire. As their engagement coincided with World Mental Health Day, they spoke to the rescue workers about the impact the incident had on their mental health.

For the outing, the Prince and Princess of Wales wore coordinating colours. Kate donned a polka-dot burgundy dress, pairing it with a long brown coat and matching heels. With minimal makeup and jewellery, she kept her look natural and long brown hair loose. Whereas Prince William sported a burgundy sweater over a white shirt. He wore a matching tie and paired the fall-inspired outfit with a grey blazer, black trousers, and brown shoes. They were photographed looking fresh as they showed support to the community, reminding them that they were not alone in their grief.