Taylor Swift hailed for donating $5M to Hurricane Milton relief efforts, ‘She’s so generous and so kind’

Taylor Swift is being hailed for donating $5 million to hurricane relief efforts in Florida to help the state recover after Hurricane Helene, and as it braced for Hurricane Milton. Feeding America, a nonprofit organisation that supports people fighting hunger, thanked the singer in an X post. Taylor Swift hailed for donating $5M to Hurricane Milton relief efforts (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricane Helene and Milton efforts,” Feeding America wrote. “This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, [provide] essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.”

The post added that when people come together, it can “make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.” “Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need,” it added.

Notably, Swift made the donation without posting anything about it on social media. She is set to travel to Southern Florida next week to resume her Eras Tour. The Grammy winner recently became the richest female musician in the world, with a net worth of $1.6 billion.

‘She’s so generous and so kind’

In the comment section of Feeding America’s post, many praised Swift for her generous donation. “couldn’t be prouder of you @taylorswift13. we love you so much,” one user wrote. “love you so much @taylorswift13. thank you for helping,” one user said, while another wrote, “the only billionaire i will always defend”. “She’s so generous and so kind,” one wrote.

“@taylorswift13 being the best person that she is,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is huge of her! Amazing work”. One user said, “Incredible! Thank you Taylor”. “I’m so proud to be a Swiftie in moments like these,” wrote another. One said, “i have watched her for years be so generous to the world but when it directly affects you it hits so much harder i will never stop crying and i will never forget this thank you taylor”.