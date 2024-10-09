Kate Middleton ‘would never forgive’ Meghan Markle because she ‘has done enough…’

Kate Middleton is reportedly still holding onto deep feelings of resentment toward Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, per New York Post. Kate Middleton reportedly harbors resentment towards Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their 2021 interview.(File)

“Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she’s not changing her mind about them,” a source said.

“They never apologized for their lies. But it’s harder for William because Harry is his brother. It’s a horrible situation all around.”

The tension between Harry and William is well-known, particularly after Harry’s revelation in his memoir Spare that he was left “shaken” following a heated argument with William during the Sandringham Summit. Despite this, there are rumours that William may be open to reconciliation.

“But Kate feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family and will do even more damage if they're let back in,” a source told the Mirror UK.

Kate Middleton reaches out to Harry…

Reports suggest that Kate had made several efforts in the past to reach out to Harry. She had been making late-night calls to Harry, encouraging him to remain strong through the difficulties. “Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks," the source shared.

“She feels very sorry for him right now. Seeing him go through all these setbacks is very difficult to witness and it tugs at her heartstrings — especially as his court trial is taking place so close to their home.”

Tensions between the Sussexes and the Royal Family escalated during their Oprah interview. Harry expressed disappointment in his father, and Meghan alleged that Kate had made her cry.

The interview also painted the royal family as racially insensitive toward Meghan, a biracial woman, and their son, Archie.

Meghan told Ok! Magazine, “Separate from that, and what was happening behind closed doors was, you know, we knew I was pregnant. We now know it’s Archie, and it was a boy. We didn’t know any of that at the time. We can just talk about it as Archie now.”