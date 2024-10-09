Meghan Markle reaches out to this Suits co-star after years of no contact, here's why

Meghan Markle has reached out to former co-star Patrick J Adams after years of silence. The two played on-screen couple Michael Ross and Rachel Zane in Suits. Meghan Markle reaches out to this Suits co-star after years of no contact (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Adams and his wife were invited to Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding in Windsor in 2018. However, it is believed they eventually lost touch. Adams has now revealed that Meghan recently sent him a heartwarming note of support.

‘So lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship’

On a Reddit post, Adams wrote while answering fans’ questions, “We are not really in touch. She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons. Put upon hearing about the podcast. I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in anyway. So lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart.”

Adams was referring to the podcast Sidebar, which he hosts alongside fellow Suits star Sarah Rafferty. The podcast’s website says, “Each week, join Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty as they recap episodes from the hit TV show “Suits” where they played Mike Ross and Donna Paulson respectively on the show. Sarah and Patrick share their personal experience being on the show, interview fellow cast members, answer listener questions, and share behind-the-scenes stories. Never seen Suits before? No problem - neither have Patrick and Sarah. Join them on their first watch to learn why Suits has become a phenomenon.”

On being asked if Meghan would be joining the hosts on Sidebar, Raffety told Entertainment Weekly, "Everybody's invited. Everybody has been so supportive. It's amazing. I've just been texting one of our directors, Mike Smith, Rachael Harris had some comments on our Instagram Live this morning, cannot wait for Sheila Sazs to be introduced into the show. I can't wait to talk to Max Beesley and all the British actors that we had."