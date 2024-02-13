'Suits' Stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht reveal that Meghan Markle is ghosting them

Despite the soaring success of Suits on Netflix, stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht have found themselves in an unexpected situation – ghosted by none other than Meghan Markle herself. Suits starred Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, and Sarah Rafferty

In a recent interview, Macht admitted, "No communication" with Markle, while Adams, in his typical cheeky style, pretended to answer a call from her, adding a playful, "Oh, got to go."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The resurgence on Netflix

Suits, spanning nine seasons and 134 episodes, recently hit Netflix, causing a resurgence that set a streaming chart record for most weeks as the No. 1 overall title.

Fans have been buzzing about the possibility of a reboot, fueled by the show's popularity on the streaming giant.

Meghan Markle's wild ride

Meghan Markle, who portrayed paralegal Rachel Zane on the show, expressed her excitement about the renewed success, calling it "wild" to see the numbers climb.

She highlighted the incredible experience of working on the show for seven seasons and credited the fantastic cast and crew for making it memorable.

The streaming milestone

In 2023, Suits accumulated a staggering 57.7 billion minutes watched, cementing its status as a binge-worthy classic.

Markle attributed part of the success to the rarity of finding shows with such a vast number of episodes that remain engaging throughout.

Spinoff alert: Suits: LA

The Suits universe expands with a spinoff, Suits: LA, receiving a green light for a pilot order at NBCUniversal.

The new series follows Ted Black, an ex-federal prosecutor from New York, taking on cases for the most powerful clients in Los Angeles, promising a fresh take on the legal drama.

Excitement from Gina Torres

Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson, shared her excitement about Suits' record-breaking success but left fans curious about Markle's absence from the Golden Globes reunion.

Torres revealed the cast's dilemma, stating they don't have Markle's number but confidently predicted she would be happy about their reunion.

The unanswered texts

Torres, responding to inquiries about reaching out to Markle, playfully stated, "We don't have her number. She'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here."

The mysterious silence surrounding Markle's lack of communication adds an intriguing layer to the Suits saga.