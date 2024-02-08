Suits cast reunites for Super Bowl commercial, guess who's missing and why

Once again, Meghan Markle is nowhere to be seen as key members of the Suits cast reunite. Just a month after the Golden Globes reunion, Suits stars Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty came together for e.l.f Cosmetics' advertisement for Super Bowl LVIII. Alongside the legal drama series' cast members, the star-studded commercial titled Judge Beauty, also features Judge Judy and Meghan Trainor. Suits cast members reunited in e.l.f Cosmetics' Ad for the Super Bowl(e.l.f Cosmetics)

Suits cast reunite for Super Bowl Ad

The creative advertisement highlights e.l.f Cosmetics' top-selling product in 2023- the Halo Glow Liquid Filter complexion booster. In the commercial, Torres and Hoffman star as courtroom adversaries, while Rafferty plays the role of a court reporter.

Joining the courtroom as jury members are comedian Benito Skinner, Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden, HeidiNCloset from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the All About That Bass hitmaker. Meanwhile, former NFL star Emmanuel Acho appears as the courtroom bailiff and Judge Judy’s granddaughter, Sarah Rose, as a law clerk.

While the lead cast members of Suits reunited, it is unclear as to why Markle, who played Rachel Zane on the show, was absent. However, last month, Torres, who portrayed Jessica Pearson, addressed the Duchess of Sussex's absence during the show's reunion at the Golden Globes.

“We don’t have her number,” the 54-year-old star said of Markle's absence during the prestigious award ceremony. “We just don’t, so she’ll see. She’ll watch,” Torres added, per Parade. Following its premiere on Netflix, Suits emerged as the most-streamed show in 2023 on the streaming giant.

Fans react to Suits cast's reunion in e.l.f Cosmetics Ad for Super Bowl

The makeup company shared the Super Bowl commercial on X, formerly Twitter, on February 7. The caption for the video reads, “IN E.L.F. WE TRUST! The honorable JUDGE BEAUTY is now presiding… and she’s serving justice for the eyes, lips and face. What’s your verdict? We say ✨guilt-free glow✨ by unanimous decision! Tune into the BIG GAME on 2.11 for the #eyeslipsfacts.”

Shortly after the video was shared on the platform, fans flocked to the comment section to share their reactions to the Suits reunion. One fan wrote, “We wanted much more of Donna!” Another said, “target audience reached.”