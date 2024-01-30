From Suits to Ted Lasso, here are the most viewed streaming shows of 2023

Did you know Americans streamed 21 million years’ worth of video in 2023? As per a report on Nielsen.com, the last year was led by Suits which topped the Top 10 most streamed programs of 2023. Going by the same portal's Streaming Unwrapped report, there was a dearth of new content for the audience owing to the writer and actor strikes in Hollywood last year. From Suits and Ted Lasso to Moana, here's what people enjoyed and streamed the most. Suits is the most watched streaming show of last year.

Suits- top streamed program of 2023

Suits is currently ruling Nielsen’s Top 10 most streamed programs of 2023, with a total of 57.7 billion minutes viewed. The legal drama, now available on Netflix and Peacock after originally airing on USA Network, is said to surpass the previous record of 57.1 billion viewing minutes (in 2020) by The Office.

Suits starred Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, and Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen.

Coming in second place in the category is the kids show, Bluey on Disney+. It generated 43.9 billion minutes watched, followed by NCIS with 39.4 billion minutes watched, Grey’s Anatomy with 38.6 billion minutes watched and Cocomelon with 36.3 billion minutes watched. Notably, 7 of the top 10 shows are streaming on Netflix.

Ted Lasso- top original streaming program of 2023

In the category of Top Ten Original Streaming Programs, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso became the most-watched title with 16.9 billion minutes watched. The report suggested that the show benefitted from ‘the buildup to the assumed final season.’ Reportedly, 'the progressive lengthening of each episode' also added in favour of the show.

Ted Lasso starred Jason Sudeikis.

In second place is Netflix's The Night Agent, followed by Ginny & Georgia with 14.4 billion and 13.8 billion minutes watched, respectively. Other shows on the list are Virgin River, with 13.7 billion minutes watched; Love Is Blind, with 13.1 billion minutes watched; Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, with 12.8 billion minutes watched; Gabby’s Dollhouse with 12.8 billion minutes watched; The Mandalorian, with 12.3 billion minutes watched; Outer Banks with 12 billion minutes watched and The Lincoln Lawyer with 11.8 billion minutes watched.

Moana-top streaming movie of 2023

Moana took the crown in the Top Ten Streaming Movies category with 11.6 billion viewing minutes after landing in the top four spots over the past four years. As per Nielsen, the audiences have watched roughly 80 billion minutes of the film, which is the same as watching the full movie 77 million times.

Moana is streaming on Disney+

Following the top spot, Encanto secured the second place in the list just under 10 billion viewing minutes. Last year, the film topped the chart. Other movies in the list are The Super Mario Bros. Movie with 8.8 billion viewing minutes, Elemental with 8.6 billion viewing minutes, Minions: The Rise of Gru with 7.1 billion viewing minutes, Sing 2 with 6.7 billion viewing minutes, Frozen with 6.5 billion viewing minutes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with 6.4 billion viewing minutes, Avatar: The Way of Water with 6.4 billion viewing minutes and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with 6.3 billion viewing minutes.

