Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's ‘spending problem’ concerns the Palace; How expensive is their lifestyle?

In the latest royal family gossip, Buckingham Palace is concerned with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spending habits. Royal experts and commentators dish that there's just no way that their lifestyle isn't costing them $20 million a year. Royal expert Matt Wilkinson has already pointed out their “huge outgoings, security, mortgage, everything”. His findings have also led him to believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “are obsessed with security”, and have no desires of living in a smaller house. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

The ‘senior royals’ as still kept track of by Buckingham Palace, have been living in their luxury Montecito, California mansion since 2020. As could be imagined, the expenses that come along with it are no small deal. Moreover their heavy private security bill also racks on top of that.

Royal experts reveal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spending habits

Wilkinson also opened up about the $9 million dollar mortgage that the couple still had to pay, with Prince Harry getting his money from Spotify. Additionally, “he’s had his money from Netflix” too.

The voracious spending habits of the couple vex the Palace. Wilkinson reported, “There is a worry behind the walls of Buckingham Palace of what happens when the money runs out”. This automatically means that Prince Harry will have to look for other outlets to fund their lifestyle.

Adding on to that, royal commentator Katie Nicholl also revealed more pointers on the spending issue. In her talks with another source, she found out that it wasn't possible to live in Montecito “without it costing about $20 million a year”.

Where is the Sussex couple's money coming in from?

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had signed a $100 million dollar deal with Netflix in 2020. This joined their initial partnership with Spotify, till the streaming app cut ties with them last year.

Their problems don't end there. New reports suggest that even Netflix is not happy with this 5-year-deal. There's a huge possibility that it may not be renewed when the contract runs out of its timeline in 2025.

However, chief content officer Bela Bajaria has shut down these claims and affirmed that the pair is actually working on quite a lot of content. These supposed projects that are “in very early development” include some unscripted content, a movie and TV show.

Despite these multiple projects being up for development, the duo's company Archewell is still reeling in from downfall. In addition to employees leaving them, The Mirror also reported that Harry and Meghan “worked just ONE hour a week at Archewell", thereby setting a bad example for the staff.