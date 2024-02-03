Good news, Suits fans: NBC greenlights pilot for spinoff

NBC Universal's Suits universe is expanding further with a new development. Building on the legal drama's tremendous success on streaming platforms last year, NBC has greenlit a pilot for a companion series titled Suits: L.A. Suits starred Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, and Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen.(API)

The project comes from Suits creator Aaron Korsh and will inhabit the familiar world of the original show while introducing a fresh set of characters.

Behind the Scenes

Universal Studios, the producer of the original series, is spearheading the Los Angeles-set spinoff. The collaboration between the studio and Aaron Korsh began in October, as they embarked on developing the project. This initiative followed the remarkable summer success of Suits, which dominated the streaming charts after being added to Netflix.

Korsh takes on the role of executive producer alongside Dave Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein, all of whom previously served as executive producers on the original USA show.

The pilot will be directed and co-executive produced by Victoria Mahoney, known for her work on Seven Seconds and Grey’s Anatomy.

Suits: L.A. Gears Up for Production

The show is rapidly moving forward, set to commence production in March in Vancouver. If it gets the green light for a series, it could potentially join the lineup for the 2024-25 season.

Casting details are yet to be revealed, and the question of whether any actors from the original series will make appearances in the spinoff remains unanswered. However, original series star Patrick J Adams has expressed openness to a potential return.

Suits: L.A. will revolve around Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who undergoes a reinvention while advocating for influential clients in Los Angeles. Faced with a crisis at his firm, Ted must confront a role he had previously disdained throughout his entire career in order to ensure its survival.

Nielsen reports that US TV viewers collectively spent 57.7 billion minutes watching Suits in 2023, marking the highest yearly total in the four years the ratings service has publicly disclosed streaming data.