Ross meets Rachel: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunite in Super Bowl 2024 commercial

Ross may have said, “We were on a break,” to Rachel, but it appears not! Friends co-stars David Schwimmer, and Jennifer Aniston reunited in Uber Eats' commercial for Super Bowl LVIII. The star-studded advertisement for the 2024 annual league NFL championship saw the iconic duo crossing paths, along with other A-listers. The commercial was posted on Uber Eats' official YouTube channel on Tuesday morning, February 6. David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston reunite in Uber Eats ad for Super Bowl 2024(YouTube/ Uber Eats)

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's reunion

The hilarious commercial begins with Aniston telling a studio employee who was surprised by the availability of various things on Uber Eats, “Well, you know what they say, in order to remember something, you got to forget something else. Make a little room.”

Alongside Aniston and Schwimmer, other celebrities who appeared in the commercial included big names like Victoria and David Beckham, Usher, and Jelly Roll. Following Aniston's advice to the employee who fetched the order for her, the scene cuts to Schwimmer. Upon noticing the We're the Millers star, he smiles and says, “Jen, Hey!”

When Schwimmer leans in for a hug, a confused-looking Aniston asks, “Have we met? Give me a hint.” To this, the 57-year-old actor says, “Well, we worked together for ten years.” Still confused, Aniston says, “Ten years? You were great,” as she pretends to know him. Schwimmer, who knew that Aniston was simply lying, asks, “You still don’t know, don’t you?”

Finally giving in, Aniston admits she still doesn't remember him and walks away, saying, “Like I’d forget ten years of my life.” Visibly annoyed at her behaviour, Schwimmer says, “I hate this town.” The tagline at the end of the commercial for the teaser based around the theme of forgetfulness, reads, “Whatever you forget, remember, Uber Eats gets anything.”

Friends fans react to funny Uber Eats commercial

Amazed by the Friends reunion, fans flooded the comment section, sharing their reactions. One fan wrote, "Am i the one one that thinks it would have made it 10x more hilarious if shes said "like i could forget we were on a break" instead of like id forget 10 years of my life." Another said, “All I saw is Ross and Rachel.”