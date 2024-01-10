David Schwimmer, Mayim Bialik and over 200 other stars sign letter blasting Motion Picture Academy for ‘antisemitism’

In a historic moment, over 260 notable Jewish figures have signed a scathing letter blasting the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for “antisemitism.” The signatories of the letter from the JITC Hollywood Bureau for Jewish Representation include famous A-listers like David Schwimmer, Mayim Bialik, Tiffany Haddish, Julianna Margulies, Michael Rapaport, Debra Messing, Ginnifer Goodwin and Marta Kauffman. Representational Image(AFP)

JITC, founded by Allison Josephs, claims in the letter that the academy's inclusion policy “erases Jewish peoplehood and perpetuates myths of Jewish whiteness, power, and that racism against Jews is not a major issue or that it’s a thing of the past.” It criticises the exclusion of Jews as an “underrepresented” group in the academy's “diversity” efforts.

In 2020, a set of standards was introduced to the Motion Picture Academy as a part of its diversity initiative to recognise women, LGBTQ people, an underrepresented racial or ethnic group, or those with cognitive or physical disabilities, as per the New York Times. However, religion didn't make it as one of the categories.

The academy's amended “Representation and Inclusion Standards” include actors or “significant supporting actors from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups” who are Asian, Hispanic, Black, Indigenous, Native American, Middle Eastern, North African, Native Hawaiian, or other Pacific Islander.

In lieu of this, the letter states, “The absence of Jews from “under-represented” groupings implies that Jews are over-represented in films, which is simply untrue. There are very few films about Jews, aside from ones about the Holocaust. Moreover, when Jewish characters are featured, they are often played by non-Jews, a rare practice for other marginalized groups.”

“While there have always been Jews working in the industry, the industry has only accommodated a certain type of Jew: the toned-down Jew. A more flagrantly looking or observing Jew has never had a home in Hollywood. Even with today’s increased standards of inclusion and diversity, that Jew continues to not be welcome,” the letter continues as per the Hollywood Reporter.

“Jewish people being excluded from the Motion Picture Academy’s Representation and Inclusion Standards is discriminating against a protected class by invalidating their historic and genetic identity. This must be addressed immediately by including Jews in these standards. In addition, we’d like to propose further changes to the Representation and Inclusion Standards,” the letter adds.