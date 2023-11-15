David Schwimmer pays tribute to ‘generous’ Matthew Perry in heartfelt post

Almost a month after Matthew Perry's shocking death, his Friends costars have opened up on mourning the loss of their close friend. After Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, another Friends star David Schwimmer a.k.a Ross Geller has penned a heartfelt note for Perry. Taking to Instagram, Schwimmer bid farewell to the 17 Again star, calling him “generous.” In the lengthy post, he reminisced about the memories he shared with Perry during the 10 years of filming the famous sitcom. David Schwimmer pays tribute to Matthew Perry(Instagram/David Schwimmer)

Schwimmer wrote, “Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.” He continued, “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.” Honouring Perry's legacy and the close bond they shared, Schwimmer added, “And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

The Band of Brothers star shared a picture of him alongside Perry on the set of Friends, in which the duo donned formal attires. “This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time,” Schwimmer wrote. The 57-year-old actor also made a reference to Perry's famous Friends character Chandler Bing's punch line, saying, “I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”

Although the Friends stars had been quiet as they mourned the loss of their close pal, Perry till now, they have finally poured tributes for him. While four out of five of his costars have released a statement, Lisa Kudrow a.k.a Phoebe Buffay is yet to address Perry's untimely demise.

Courteney Cox pays tribute to her on-screen partner

Earlier today, Courteney Cox released a statement on social media, mourning the loss of his on-screen partner. She wrote, “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.”

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind,” she added.

Matt LeBlanc remembers Perry as his ‘brother’

LeBlanc, who portrayed Joey Tribiani on Friends, shared a post on Instagram with a carousel of images and a heartfelt note for Perry. He wrote, “Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” he added.

Jennifer Aniston says ‘Could you be any crazier?’

Aniston's emotional statement comes alongside Schwimmer's Instagram post. Calling Perry her “little brother,” the We're The Millers star penned a lengthy and heartwrenching message. She began, “Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.”

Talking about dealing with loss and grief, Aniston added, “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

She continued, “For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)”

Aniston concluded with, “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?” Rest little brother. You always made my day…”