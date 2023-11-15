close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / 'Could you be any crazier?' Jennifer Aniston's emotional tribute to Matthew Perry will leave you teary-eyed

'Could you be any crazier?' Jennifer Aniston's emotional tribute to Matthew Perry will leave you teary-eyed

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Nov 15, 2023 10:03 PM IST

Jennifer Aniston pays touching tribute to late co-star Matthew Perry, highlighting their profound bond.

Jennifer Aniston, the beloved Rachel Green from "Friends," paid a touching tribute to her co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28 at the age of 54. Aniston's emotional words captured the essence of their bond, transcending the screen and revealing the profound impact Perry had on her life.

Jennifer Aniston pays touching tribute to late co-star Matthew Perry, highlighting their profound bond.
Jennifer Aniston pays touching tribute to late co-star Matthew Perry, highlighting their profound bond.

"We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep," Aniston shared, highlighting the universal experience of grappling with loss.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Aniston emphasized the unique connection the "Friends" cast shared, describing it as a "chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be." The sentiment resonated with fans who witnessed the chemistry between the six iconic characters.

Perry, known for his role as the sarcastic Chandler Bing, had a profound love for making people laugh. Aniston reflected on his dedication, stating, "if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that." This acknowledgement not only celebrated Perry's comedic genius but also unveiled the depth of his commitment to his craft.

Aniston shared personal moments, delving into their exchanges in the last few weeks. "In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again." These intimate glimpses into their friendship painted a picture of shared laughter and camaraderie.

Also Read | David Schwimmer pays tribute to ‘generous’ Matthew Perry in heartfelt post

The actress revealed Perry remains a constant presence in her life, expressing, "Matty, I love you so much, and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'" This poignant sign-off captured the essence of their friendship, encapsulating the humour that defined their connection.

Aniston's tribute echoed the sentiments of Perry's other co-stars, including David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, who shared their own heartfelt messages on social media. As the "Friends" family grieves the loss of Matthew Perry, his legacy lives on through the enduring memories of laughter and camaraderie shared both on and off the screen.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out